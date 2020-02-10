10 things to do this week

Less than one-third of Lux scientists are women

News Business 10.02.2020 Aaron Grunwald

Luxembourg has the third lowest proportion of female scientists and engineers in the EU.

Only 31% of scientists and engineers in the grand duchy were women in 2018, according to Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency.

Only Finland (29%) and Hungary (30%) had lower rates than Luxembourg, which did slightly better than Germany (33%).

The EU27 average rate was 41%, while Lithuania (57% female), Bulgaria and Latvia (both 52%) and Denmark (51%) outperformed.

Eurostat released the numbers on 10 February, ahead of International Day of Women and Girls in Science on 11 February.

