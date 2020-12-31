Less waste, more taste

Food4All, a startup founded in 2018, has made it a mission to decrease food waste at a supermarket level and educate consumers about sustainable food habits through an application that enables participating supermarkets to display their close-to-expiry products at a discounted price.
“One of our missions going ahead is really to try and change the perception of these close-to-expiry products, because people often have negative opinions about those products,” explains Gaspar Kocsis, operations manager at Food4All.
And the message is starting to be heard as Gaspar says that he has definitely witnessed an increased awareness towards more conscious food choices in the past months.“I really hope that we understand how important food is and that we don’t take it for granted. This is going to be a mindset that will follow us in 2021, it is going to be a lesson we have learned in these challenging times. No one would have thought that supermarket employees would be considered essential workers, but they are,” he points out.
At the same time, the unstable economic and financial situation that many currently find themselves in gives Gaspar the impression that their business model will see growing importance in the coming year, as many have to rely on discounted products to afford their weekly food shop.
Therefore, the company sees big opportunities for growth, which is why it plans to educate consumers more extensively and hopefully collaborate with supermarkets on an international scale in 2021. “We hope that we can be a part of change and that we can play a role in changing people’s mindsets and raise awareness for how consumers can contribute to the decrease of food waste in the future.”
