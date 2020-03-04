Lettuce & swingtails: Cargolux's humble beginnings

Wednesday marks 50 years to the day that Luxembourg air freight firm Cargolux was founded.
Starting out with a single Canadair CL-44 swingtail freighter and a handful of staff, Cargolux’s inaugural flight, on 10 May 1970, saw it travel from Stockholm, ARN, to New York, JFK, to pick up iceberg lettuces and strawberries.
Fifty years on and the airline flies to 75 destinations worldwide, has a fleet of 30 747-400/8 aircraft and employs over 2,000 people globally. It is also shipping more than just lettuce. Among the more unusual cargo it has carried are two beluga whales, racing horses and Ferraris.
“It is a remarkable achievement for an all-cargo operator to celebrate 50 years in existence and I think I speak on behalf of the whole company when I say we are proud of how far our airline has come. We have weathered many storms over the years and this celebration shows the world how committed and dedicated our employees are,” Cargolux president and CEO Richard Forson said in a statement.
A number of celebrations are expected to be held over the course of the year, in which Cargolux will also inaugurate a new headquarters in Sandweiler. Also to mark the anniversary year, the operator has decorated one of its 747-8 freighters with a special livery bearing the jubilee design and new name “Spirit of Cargolux”. The rest of the fleet also bears the commemorative emblem.
Archive aerial photo shows a CL44 being loaded in Luxembourg. Photo: Cargolux
Cargolux milestones
1970: Cargolux Airlines International was founded by Luxair, Loftleiðir Icelandic, the Salén Shipping Group and private Luxembourgish interests. The airline began operations in May 1970 with a single Canadair CL-44, swingtail freighter aircraft. In those days, the company had one crew and four office staff in Luxembourg-City. The three partners agreed during the very early stages of the company that each party would contribute to the different phases in the operation. Loftleiðir was responsible for operational and technical matters, Salén for sales, and Luxair for finance and administration.
1972: Cargolux operated 5 Canadair CL-44 ‘swingtail’ and moved its headquarters to the airport.
1973: In October 1973, Cargolux took delivery of a DC-8-61 freighter, a faster aircraft with a higher payload than the CL-44.
1974: To cater for Cargolux’s growing fleet, the maintenance division of Loftleiðir Icelandic that takes care of the fleet was integrated into Cargolux and moved from New York to Luxembourg. The staff increased from 80 to 180 overnight. Cargolux signed a contract for the construction of a new hangar and head office complex.
1975: The company inaugurated its new HQ and hangar at Luxembourg Airport in April.
Archive photo shows the first landing in Luxembourg of the 747-200F. Photo: Cargolux
1977: Cargolux ordered a Boeing 747-200F jumbo jet.
1978: The last Canadair CL-44 was phased out to make way for an all-jet fleet.
1979: Boeing delivered the first B747-200F to Cargolux, the second one arrived a year later.
1980s: The beginning of the decade is a challenging period for Cargolux which is driven to the brink of bankruptcy by high fuel prices and interest rates. The company diversified its activities and entered the subleasing business in addition to its core competency; air freight. It also briefly engaged in passenger business with the launch of Lionair, a joint venture with Luxair that operated passenger flights on the upper deck while continuing to carry freight on the main deck and in the belly holds.
1984: The last DC-8 freighter was sold and a third 747-200F joined the fleet in 1986.
1990: Cargolux ordered three new generation 747-400 freighters with an option for 3 more. The aircraft is more fuel-efficient, less noisy, and more environmentally friendly than its predecessor.
Archive photo shows a Douglas DC8 being loaded. Photo: Cargolux
1993: The airline’s first 747-400 was delivered in November, making Cargolux the first to fly this aircraft type.
1995: Cargolux celebrated its 25th anniversary.
2000: Cargolux inaugurated the world’s first 747-400F simulator providing in-house training for crew members.
2005: Cargolux became the launch customer for a new 747 type with an initial order for 10 aircraft. The company later ordered five more 747-8Fs.
2007: Cargolux signed the UN Global Compact as an official commitment to mitigating the effect of its operation on the environment and the communities it operates into.
2009: Cargolux’s maintenance and engineering division moved into a new hangar offering modern facilities and space for two 747/A380-sized aircraft. Cargolux entered into a strategic partnership in Italy to create Cargolux Italia for intercontinental all-cargo services from Milan’s Malpensa airport.
2014: HNCA became a new shareholder and established a dual hub strategy. Luxembourg and Zhengzhou became the airline’s main hubs in support of the Air Silk Road initiative.
2020: Cargolux operates a fleet of 30 747-400/8 aircraft and employs over 2,000 people worldwide, the bulk being based in Luxembourg.
Read more about the Cargolux story on its website.
Pictured is a Cargolux 747-8 freighter with a special livery bearing the jubilee design and new name “Spirit of Cargolux”. Photo: Cargolux