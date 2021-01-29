10 things to do this week

26.01 - 02.02 2021
1

Join breakfast talk

02.02.2021

Philipp von Restorff, depuity CEO of Luxembourg For Finance, is the guest speaker at the first Delano Breakfast Talk of 2021.

LGBTQ in the business environment: live chat replay

News Business 29.01.2021 Delano
Clockwise from top left, Jim Kent, Enrique Sacau, Ninian Wilson and Barbara Agostino during the Paperjam + Delano Club live chat on 27 January.Screengrab: Paperjam + Delano Club

Clockwise from top left, Jim Kent, Enrique Sacau, Ninian Wilson and Barbara Agostino during the Paperjam + Delano Club live chat on 27 January.

Screengrab: Paperjam + Delano Club

A Paperjam + Delano Club live chat with three executives on the challenges they and others face in the business world while being part of the LGBTQ community.

Maison Moderne’s Jim Kent talked with Ninian Wilson (CEO, Vodafone Procurement Company), Enrique Sacau (CEO, Kneip) and Barbara Agostino (Owner and Founder, Creche Barbara). They are all either advocates for diversity or have personally had to navigate through the commercial world whilst also being part of the LGBT community.

In a lively chat they talked about their own experiences, about corporate culture in Luxembourg and promoting LGBTQ awareness in the workplace.

Watch a replay of the chat, in English, here.

The video content was produced and was first livestreamed exclusively for Paperjam + Delano Club members. During the livestream, members can ask questions and chat with the speakers and other members who have logged on to the stream.

Interested in becoming a member? Discover the club’s New Deal here.

Ninian Wilson Barbara Agostino Enrique Sacau Jim Kent Paperjam + Delano Club Vodafone Procurement KNEIP Creche Barbara LGBTQ equality workplace culture leadership