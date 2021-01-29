LGBTQ in the business environment: live chat replay

A Paperjam + Delano Club live chat with three executives on the challenges they and others face in the business world while being part of the LGBTQ community.
Maison Moderne’s Jim Kent talked with Ninian Wilson (CEO, Vodafone Procurement Company), Enrique Sacau (CEO, Kneip) and Barbara Agostino (Owner and Founder, Creche Barbara). They are all either advocates for diversity or have personally had to navigate through the commercial world whilst also being part of the LGBT community.
In a lively chat they talked about their own experiences, about corporate culture in Luxembourg and promoting LGBTQ awareness in the workplace.
Watch a replay of the chat, in English, here.
The video content was produced and was first livestreamed exclusively for Paperjam + Delano Club members. During the livestream, members can ask questions and chat with the speakers and other members who have logged on to the stream.
Interested in becoming a member? Discover the club’s New Deal here.