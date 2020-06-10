Lidl’s €37m Luxembourg expansion plans

The discount supermarket chain Lidl will open its 11th location in the grand duchy this week and announced plans for a 12th.
It will also revamp its Differdange supermarket, Lidl said in a press release emailed to Delano on 10 June.
“These three projects, which represent an estimated €37m investment, will create some 60 new jobs,” Lidl stated.
The new supermarket is located in Huldange, near the Knauf Shopping Center. It has 1,400 square metres of sales floor space and will open its doors on Wednesday. The new location has generated 18 new jobs, Lidl said.
The company said it is currently demolishing and rebuilding its Differdange location, more than doubling its sales floor space (from 650 square metres to 1,486 square metres) in the process. Work began in spring 2019 and is planned to be completed in the autumn. A temporary store is open during construction.
“In mid-June, the brand will file a building permit application to construct a store in Dudelange,” according to the press release. If approved, the location will have a 1,249 square metre sales floor and a significant amount of office space, part of which Lidl will let out. The company said it aims to open the Dudelange location in 2022 and will hire 25 new staff to work there.