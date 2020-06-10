10 things to do this week

09.06 - 16.06 2020
Watch Shakespeare

09.06.2020

Tom Hiddleston stars as the doomed Caius Marcius Coriolanus in an acclaimed 2014 Donmar Warehouse production of Shakespeare's searing political tragedy. 

Lidl’s €37m Luxembourg expansion plans

News Business 10.06.2020 Aaron Grunwald
Lidl said it is spending roughly €37m to open two new supermarkets in Luxembourg and refurbish a third location. Photo: Manuel Esteban / Shutterstock.com

The discount supermarket chain Lidl will open its 11th location in the grand duchy this week and announced plans for a 12th.

It will also revamp its Differdange supermarket, Lidl said in a press release emailed to Delano on 10 June.

“These three projects, which represent an estimated €37m investment, will create some 60 new jobs,” Lidl stated.

The new supermarket is located in Huldange, near the Knauf Shopping Center. It has 1,400 square metres of sales floor space and will open its doors on Wednesday. The new location has generated 18 new jobs, Lidl said.

The company said it is currently demolishing and rebuilding its Differdange location, more than doubling its sales floor space (from 650 square metres to 1,486 square metres) in the process. Work began in spring 2019 and is planned to be completed in the autumn. A temporary store is open during construction.

“In mid-June, the brand will file a building permit application to construct a store in Dudelange,” according to the press release. If approved, the location will have a 1,249 square metre sales floor and a significant amount of office space, part of which Lidl will let out. The company said it aims to open the Dudelange location in 2022 and will hire 25 new staff to work there.

