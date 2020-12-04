“Limited” excess mortality because of covid-19

Excess mortality in Luxembourg because of the coronavirus pandemic was “limited” until October, national statistics office Statec said on Friday, warning of higher figures for November.
Over the first ten months of 2020, there were 3,601 deaths in Luxembourg, Statec said, an increase of 2.9% compared to the year before. The average number of daily deaths since the first covid-19 fatality was at 11.8, compared to 11.0 over the same time period last year.
Luxembourg’s coronavirus death toll reached 339 on Thursday. 54% of victims have been men, with Statec confirming that excess mortality affected men more than women.
More than half of all people who died between January and October were aged 85 or over, a percentage higher than in previous years. More than two thirds of virus deaths occurred in patients aged 79 or over.
With 169 of the virus deaths so far recorded having occurred in November, Statec estimates that excess mortality last month could be at 42%. The agency expects to publish the next update in January 2021.
So far, however, the data does not suggest any hidden virus deaths. Between January to October, there were 161 covid-19 fatalities, corresponding more or less to the increase of 180 deaths recorded for the same period between 2019 and 2020.
A Financial Times analysis in April had estimated that Sars-CoV-2 death tolls could be up to 60% higher than reported because of gaps between the number of virus victims compared to overall deaths in 14 European countries.