Limited free parking at two Gare area car parks

In what it’s calling its wish to “support and promote commerce in the city and more particularly in the Gare district”, the City of Luxembourg is offering limited free parking at two car parks until the tram is operational.
The Fort Neipperg and Fort Wedell car parks will both offer one-hour free parking, which is automatically deducted from the total when customers pay their tickets.
The free hour increases to four free hours on Saturdays.
As Paperjam reported in November, the Luxembourg City retailers association, or UCVL, had previously requested 20,000 free parking hours in a bid to help businesses in the central train station district cope with the impact of the the tram works.
As a reminder, as of 1 March 2020, public transport in Luxembourg will be free of charge.