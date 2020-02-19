10 things to do this week

18.02 - 25.02 2020
1

Win film fest tix

02.03.2020

Delano has partnered with the Luxembourg City Film Festival for the screening of surreal comedy “Greener Grass” and a chance to meet its two directors and star performers.

Limited free parking at two Gare area car parks

News Current affairs 19.02.2020 Delano staff
Tram works in the Gare district as seen in January 2020

Tram works in the Gare district as seen in January 2020

Photo: Romain Gamba/archives

In what it’s calling its wish to “support and promote commerce in the city and more particularly in the Gare district”, the City of Luxembourg is offering limited free parking at two car parks until the tram is operational.

The Fort Neipperg and Fort Wedell car parks will both offer one-hour free parking, which is automatically deducted from the total when customers pay their tickets. 

The free hour increases to four free hours on Saturdays. 

As Paperjam reported in November, the Luxembourg City retailers association, or UCVL, had previously requested 20,000 free parking hours in a bid to help businesses in the central train station district cope with the impact of the the tram works. 

As a reminder, as of 1 March 2020, public transport in Luxembourg will be free of charge. 

 

Ville de Luxembourg transport tram car park business luxembourg