Link Group to acquire Casa4Funds

Another Manco changes hands in the grand duchy as Link Group acquires Casa4Funds.
On Wednesday, management companies Link Group and Banor Capital announced that they had signed an agreement for the acquisition of Casa4Funds.
With this new addition, Link Group aims to broaden and grow its activities on the European market while also taking advantage of Casa4Funds’s experiences in the realm of private equity, real estate and debt, as one of the oldest European independent third-party mancos.
“Over the last decade, Banor Capital has been a strong, supportive partner. While we are delighted to continue to be working with them, joining Link Group, a leading European third-party independent ManCo/authorised fund manager, is a great opportunity to further expand our footprint. We are thrilled to bring our SuperManCo to the next level, as part of Link Group,” Arnaud Bouteiller, partner and general manager of Casa4Funds said in a press release.
The acquisition has not yet been approved by financial watchdog CSSF, but the parties are expecting the transaction to be completed during the first half of the upcoming year.
Once officially completed, Link Fund Solutions will have approximately €3bn of assets under management in Luxembourg and €100bn across Europe.
Jean-Luc Neyens, managing director of Link Fund Solutions Luxembourg said: “The acquisition of Casa4Funds is a natural step in our vision to become Europe’s leading third-party independent ManCo/Authorised Fund Manager. It deepens our expertise across alternative asset classes, broadens our Luxembourg footprint and enhances our support for clients across all of Europe’s main fund centres.”