Live chat: US election analysis

Although the vote counting was still continuing, Delano’s Duncan Roberts spoke with David Schrieberg about the US presidential elections during a Delano Live Chat on Thursday.
While the final results remained unknown during the webcast, Schrieberg spoke about wider US political trends and looked ahead to the next four years, regardless of whether Joe Biden secures a victory or Donald Trump is reelected.
Schrieberg, a journalist and media executive, answered viewer questions on the future of the Republican and Democrat parties, the problems with opinion polling, political protests and disturbances in the US, and Trump’s allegations of (non-existent) postal ballot fraud. He also commented on the potential impact of a Biden win or Trump reelection on EU-US relations, the UK’s ‘special relationship’ with the US and Washington’s policy towards Beijing.
Watch the replay here:
David Schrieberg is the CEO and founder of VitalBriefing, a Luxembourg-based digital media company. A Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Schrieberg worked for more than two decades as a journalist and foreign correspondent for various American newspapers and magazines, lastly as South America bureau chief of Newsweek. He moved to Luxembourg in 2003 as vice president of content and programming for AOL Europe, intending to stay for two years. Nearly 20 years later, he and his family are now Luxembourg citizens.