LNS to run national acute respiratory infections lab

Luxembourg’s Laboratoire national de santé (LNS) will serve as the country’s reference laboratory for acute respiratory infections for the next seven years.
The nomination of the LNS followed a call for applications issued in September 2020, the lab said in a press release issued on Thursday.
Dr. Tamir Abdelrahman, head of the LNS microbiology department, explained that this appointment would consolidate the various activities that the department has undertaken over the past years. “This nomination is also a mandate to provide reference functions in the public health microbiology sector and a step forward in coordinating national efforts with the health directorate and partner laboratories.”
According to its statement, the new National Reference Laboratory will be built on several pillars: the provision of excellent clinical microbiology services, a strong research and development arm to identify the state-of-the-art diagnostic technology to be rolled out to laboratories across the nation, public health microbiology, training and education and international collaboration.