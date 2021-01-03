Lobster on the go

It was a community of fishermen in Brittany that gave Richard Mazelier the inspiration for a new--undoubtedly unique--concept in Luxembourg, combining urban street food with high-quality lobster dishes.
Born was Le Homard Bleu, a food truck as well as a takeaway service located inside Strogoff restaurant.
Serving everything from lobster burgers to baos, wraps and other classics, co-founder Richard believes that the potential for takeaway solutions will be particularly significant in the upcoming year, “with regards to the current health crisis, many businesses had to adapt by offering takeaway. I imagine that this will generate new ideas and concepts in the coming months!”
And indeed, Le Homard Bleu’s concept, because of its innovative take on street food, has garnered a solid fanbase. “As the concept is original and relatively unique in Luxembourg, we have managed to develop a regular clientele. Eating lobster, often considered to be a luxurious product, in an urban form attracts interest, and the modern offbeat spirit of our concept seems to please,” so much so that Richard and his team have big plans for their recently founded lobster business.
With a new Le Homard Bleu venue at place Guillaume II, in the very heart of Luxembourg City, they want to further expand the lobster cuisine and target a wider audience with their fancy street food, “we will continue to develop our takeaway business model, while complementing it with a restaurant in the city center that will attract a new audience without abandoning the success of our food truck”.
