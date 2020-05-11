Lockdown does not disrupt home electricity demand

Energy consumption has dropped and solar power generation has peaked during the covid-19 crisis.
“Electricity demand in Luxembourg decreased by 28.1% during the confinement period (mid-March and April),” the energy ministry stated on 11 May.
Power demand in the banking and other service sectors “fell by 27.7%”, the ministry said. Despite a large increase in teleworking during the lockdown, “there was nearly no impact on household electricity demand during this period: demand remained at the same level as during the first months of 2020.”
The data came from the electricity grid operator Creos.
Graphic: Luxembourg government/Creos
Claude Turmes, the energy minister (Green party), stated:
“These figures show that telework can not only have the potential to better reconcile family and work, improve air quality, prevent traffic congestion and revitalise village life, but it can also have a positive influence on our demand for electricity. This is very good news for our climate policy. We need a strategy and well-defined rules in order to continue growing telework and offer employees the best possible conditions and security for the future.”
The amount of photovoltaic power generated in Luxembourg hit a maximum level of 12.6GWh in March and 20.2GWh in April, according to the energy ministry. That “represents an increase of 60% compared to the same period in 2018 and 42% compared to 2019.”
Graphic: Luxembourg government/Creos
The government credited the spike in solar power production to the unusually sunny weather in April this year and to public subsidies that have encouraged the installation of a “record breaking” amount of solar panels.