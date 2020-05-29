Lockdown easing; mass testing; economic hit: 100,7 roundup

Jim Kent asked Delano journalists Duncan Roberts and Aaron Grunwald about deconfinement, covid-19 testing and economic recovery during “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday. Here’s what they discussed:
Easing of lockdown: Monday saw the next phase of deconfinement come into effect with the return of primary schools and creches. The same day, PM Xavier Bettel also announced further lifting of restrictions. Meanwhile, there were changes to out-of-hours medical clinics. Bars and cafés opened their terraces on Wednesday.
Mass covid-19 testing: Many residents have already received a pamphlet this week informing them of the government’s large-scale testing programme.
Economy: Luxembourg’s government has announced several economic recovery initiatives, which has already sent the public balance sheet into the red, and EU leaders will discuss a draft €750bn recovery plan.
Upcoming events: The release of Claire Parsons’s new CD; De Gudde Wëllen’s art auction; Luxembourg Private Equity and Venture Capital Association’s 10th anniversary series; and the British Chamber of Commerce’s sustainable finance panel.
Listen to a podcast of the 28 June 2020 programme here:
