Lockdown study, yoghurt factory and refugees: 100,7 roundup

Delano editor-in-chief Duncan Roberts was the guest on the seven-day roundup section of “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday. Here’s what they discussed.
With covid-19 travel restrictions still in place for Luxembourg residents wishing to visit a number of European countries, it was timely to deliver a summary of the situation in the grand duchy. The latest stats show that we are on the downward slope of the second wave, but health minister Paulette Lenert has said that the situation remains tense even if infection figures are stabilising. Luxembourg remains one of the leaders in terms of mass testing, which explains why in a University of Luxembourg comparative study on dealing with life in lockdown, residents of the grand duchy scored highest in confidence in their government and health system. However, Luxembourg was found to have the third-highest rate of depression and anxiety, behind Italy and Spain and the highest levels of perceived stress.
The pair also talked about the controversy surrounding plans to build a yoghurt factory in a Bettembourg industrial zone, with residents and environmental groups raising concerns via a public consultation. Does the need to create jobs trump environmental and quality of life concerns?
Finally, the criticism of the government by the Luxembourg refugee council, and Jean Asselborn’s response, sparked a lively debate between Jim and Duncan about the current furore over migrants trying to reach the UK from France via dinghy across the Channel and the problems of trafficking.
To round off the section, Duncan highlighted some of the things to do over the next week in Luxembourg, including open-air jazz in Dudelange, the cycling weekend in the north of the country and the Cinémathèque’s “Why We Love Cinema” series of classic film screenings.
Listen here:
