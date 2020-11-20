Luc Henzig, from the chamber of commerce to national education

The former director of training at the chamber of commerce has just started a new challenge at Claude Meisch's (DP) ministry, as an advisor in continuing vocational training.
It is a new chapter for Luc Henzig. After having organised and expanded the professional training provided by the chamber of commerce, the former PwC consultant continues on this path, however switching to the public side. He joins the vocational training department within the ministry of education, children and youth as an advisor.
“Given my age and experience, I’m more of a consultant in this department,” says the 60-year-old. My mission is to reflect, alongside the ministry’s employees, on how to improve continuing vocational training to better adapt it to the needs of the market, especially given the current health crisis. Similar to my mission at the chamber of commerce, it is about helping employees develop their skills to make them available to businesses so that they can adapt to the crisis and evolve with the digital age.”
Although he would have liked to further develop what he has implemented at the chamber of commerce, it was difficult for Henzig to refuse the department’s offer to move to the national level. “The future of the country can be shaped at the national level,” he said.
An economics graduate of the Université libre de Bruxelles, Henzig spent 27 years at PwC, rising through the ranks to become a partner in consultancy and audit, in charge of developing services aimed at the industrial and commercial as well as the public sectors, locally and in the Greater Region. He then joined the board of the chamber of commerce in 2017 and the following year headed the higher institute of economics as well as the house of training, the chamber of commerce’s continuing professional training bodies. He is succeeded by Marc Wagener, COO of the chamber of commerce.
Henzig, also has an array of other passions: he has directed the Luxembourg agency for cultural action and chairs the board of directors of the Rockhal. In 2015, he also launched the website tuneyoursound.com, aimed at lovers of electric guitars. Moreover, he has contributed to the “Hugo Gernsback – An amazing story” exhibition at the CNL and the “The myth of the electric guitar" exhibition at the Groninger Museum, by exhibiting part of his collection of electric guitars.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and translated and published for Delano.