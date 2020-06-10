Lufthansa to restart Lux flights from 15 June

German airline Lufthansa is expected to resume flights to and from Lux-Airport on 15 June, making it the second airline to serve the airport after lockdown.
The first flights will serve Munich (from 15 June) and then Frankfurt (from 1 July), reconnecting Luxembourg to its worldwide network, the airline said in a press release issued on Wednesday. It will offer 5 weekly flights in mid-June and 17 flights from July onwards. By the end of June, Lufthansa expects to have re-launched 130 destinations and 2,000 weekly connections, with an emphasis on summer destinations.
New rules designed to reduce the spread of coronavirus on board aircraft mean all passengers must wear nose and mouth coverings for the duration of the flight and food and drink services will be restricted. Waiting times at airport security gates could also take longer in future as a result of increased health and safety measures, the airline said.
Reuters reported on 3 June that Lufthansa had developed a restructuring plan including job cuts and asset sales to help repay the €9bn state bailout it received during the lockdown. It posted first quarter net losses of €2.1bn and the group is braced for a significant decline in 2020 earnings. Under plans launched on 3 June, by September it aims to reach 40% of the capacity scheduled before the health crisis.
Currently, Luxair is the only airline operating out of Lux-Airport, as it gradually beganre-launching flights since the end of May. On 29 May, the airport began free coronavirus screening for passengers passing through. They may alternatively take a voucher to get tested in a private laboratory in Luxembourg.