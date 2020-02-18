Lux allocates €150,000 emergency aid for Albania

Luxembourg’s foreign affairs minister Jean Asselborn (LSAP) was among the participants in Monday’s “Together for Albania” donors conference in Brussels, which helped raise emergency aid for Albania following the earthquake there in November 2019.
Foreign affairs minister Jean Asselborn flanked by Patrick Engelberg, Luxembourg’s permanent representative to the political and security committee (l.) and deputy director, director for European affairs and international economic relations, Frédéric Schwandt (r.) Photo: MAEE
As a result of the earthquake, 51 people died and hundreds more were injured. It is estimated some 5,000 also lost their homes.
Luxembourg’s €150,000 in additional emergency aid is earmarked for Unicef’s humanitarian activities geared to children. Last November, the grand duchy had also contributed €100,000 to the International Federation of Red Cross.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tweeted on Monday that she was “thrilled about the solidarity the international community has shown Albania”. A total of €1.15bn had been raised for the reconstruction efforts, €400m of which comes from EU contributions.
In a Monday government communiqué, Asselborn pledged the grand duchy’s commitment to Albania in its reconstruction efforts as well as its “continued support” to the country’s road towards the EU.
Asselborn also participated in Monday’s general affairs council, during which he stressed that a shrinking budget for the multiannual financial framework wouldn’t be compatible with the EU’s agenda. He also emphasised that the grand duchy could also not accept “drastic cuts, given that the EU and its member states need an efficient civil service which attracts talent”, according to a government statement.