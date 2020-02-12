Lux among top spots for future foreign investment

Luxembourg has been named one of the “Top 10 small European cities of the future” and “Top 25 European regions of the future” by a well-known trade publication.
FDI Magazine rated Luxembourg 24th on its overall “European regions of the future 2020/21” list, between the 23rd placed Berlin region and Ireland’s Southwest region, which includes Cork and was ranked 25th. The Paris region, Dublin region and the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which includes Cologne and Düsseldorf, respectively took first, second and third place.
Luxembourg was 9th in the “Top 10 small European cities of the future 2020/21” list, scoring 1st place in the “economic potential” sub-ranking (although it did not figure among the top 10 for the “human capital/lifestyle” and “cost effectiveness” subcategories). British, Finnish and Swiss cities did well on the small European cities lists.
The grand duchy scored the 6th slot on FDI Magazine’s “Top 10 small European regions of the future 2020/21” scale, snagging the second spot on the “economic potential” sub-ranking. The Dublin region, Oslo county and Zug canton took top spots overall.
FDI Magazine is a news magazine for global investment executives published by the Financial Times. The editors said they examined 505 locations using several proprietary foreign direct investment databases and a survey of how locations promoted their FDI strategy.
The European cities and regions of the future were named in FDI Magazine’s February/March 2020 edition, released on 10 February.