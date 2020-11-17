Lux appoints economic expert to London

Luxembourg has added an economic and commercial attaché to its London embassy, appointing Christophe Brighi to the role.
It is the fourth such role to be created in a Luxembourg embassy, following Berlin, Paris and Brussels, and forms part of the country’s international economic strategy.
With a Double Master's degree in International Relations from the Université libre de Bruxelles in partnership with the Tongji University in Shanghai, Brighi previously held the positions of project manager within the 2015 Luxembourg presidency of the Council of the European Union, and economic advisor at the Luxembourg Embassy in Beijing.
Prior to his appointment as economic attaché, he held a position within the directorate of immigration of the ministry of foreign and European affairs.
Brighi took up the post on Monday.