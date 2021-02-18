Lux becomes test bed for nano-pharmaceuticals

The Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology will coordinate a so-called open innovation test bed for nano-pharmaceuticals as part of a €14m European project.
Open innovation test beds are groups of entities that pool their capabilities, services and resources required for the development, testing and upscaling of technology. The aim of the test bed coordinated by List is to bring nanotechnologies in pharmaceuticals from the laboratory to benefit patients.
Nano-pharmaceuticals is an important part of nanomedicine and examines the use of nanoparticles in drugs or designing drugs as nanomaterials.
The project coordinated by List--also known as Phoenix--involves 10 other research and technology organisations, small and medium-sized enterprises and pharma industry partners.
Over a period of four years, they will work together on technology transfer aspects, such as testing, upscaling, manufacturing and regulatory guidance. Phoenix officially takes off on 1 March.
The €14.45m project is co-funded by the EU under its Horizon2020 programme, contributing €11.1m. List is paying €644,000 towards the Phoenix.
The single biggest contributor among the 11 partners is MyBiotech, an SME based near Saarbrücken, Germany, which is contributing €4.2m in funding and supporting List in the scientific coordination of the project.