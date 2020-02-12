10 things to do this week

11.02 - 18.02 2020
1

Win gig tickets

14.02.2020

British instrumental rock outfits Codes In The Clouds plays Rotondes this weekend, and Delano has pairs of tickets to give away to our readers.

Lux City Film Fest: strong competition, star attractions for 10th anniversary

News Lifestyle 12.02.2020 Delano staff
Carey Mulligan stars in Emerald Fennell’s #MeToo revenge thriller “Promising Young Woman”, which opens the Luxembourg City Film Festival on 5 March.

Carey Mulligan stars in Emerald Fennell’s #MeToo revenge thriller “Promising Young Woman”, which opens the Luxembourg City Film Festival on 5 March.

Photo: Focus Features

The 2020 Luxembourg City Film Festival programme was unveiled on Tuesday, and it features some fascinating films from around the world and close to home.

A screening of the highly anticipated Carey Mulligan-starrer “Promising Young Woman” kicks off the 10th edition of the Luxembourg City Film Festival with a bang on Thursday 5 March. But there are plenty more highlights in a 11-day programme, including 10 films in the official feature film competition and 6 in the documentary competition, the winners of both of which will be selected by international juries.

Among the English-language films in the feature film competition are the recent winner of the “outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer” prize at the Baftas, Mark Jenkin’s highly acclaimed and quite unique Cornish drama “Bait”, and Shannon Murphy’s crushing Australian coming-of-age dramedy “Babyteeth”. But other films in competition such as the beautifully harrowing Colombian drama  “Valley of Lost Souls” and the superb Portuguese WWI in Africa road movie “Mosquito”, intimate Korean domestic drama “Moving On” and post-apocalyptic Ukrainian drama “Atlantis” are all worth viewing and will be screened with English subtitles.

The documentary competition includes devastating Luxembourg co-production “Colectiv” about an investigation into a fatal nightclub fire in Bucharest in 2015, Mexican ambulance chase thriller “Midnight Family”, and Filipino domestic worker insight “Overseas”.

Luxembourg films premiering at the festival include  Christian Neuman’s horror movie “Skinwalker”, Bruce McDonald’s weirdly wonderful “Dreamland” and Nouri Bouzid’s Syrian drama “The Scarecrows”. As usual, an evening of recent Luxembourg short films will also be screened.

More highlights include a screening of the new adaptation of Peter Carey’s novel “The True History of the Kelly Gang” starring 1917’s George MacKay, Nicolas Hoult and Russel Crowe, and surreal US suburban comedy “Greener Grass”.

The festival also features a number of workshops and masterclasses from special guests including such notable names as Greek veteran director Costa-Gavras and award-winning Irish animation director Tomm Moore.

Throughout the festival Delano will be taking a deeper insight into our film of the day pick from the programme.

Luxembourg City Film Festival is on from 5 to 15 March at various cinemas and venues in the capital city. The complete list of films can be found here. For details of ticketing see here.

Bruce McDonald Christian Neuman Costa-Gavras Tomm Moore Luxembourg City Film Festival cinema festival culture