Lux City suspends rents until 1 June

The City of Luxembourg has extended a rent suspension on its commercial properties until 1 June, in a bid to support shopkeepers and restaurant owners impacted when the pandemic forced them to close.
Initially it offered a rent waiver from March through to May.
Quoting senior councillor Serge Wilmes (CSV), Paperjam reported on Tuesday that the suspension of rents will set the local authority back a further €80,000 per month, bringing the total amount of unclaimed rent to €240,000.
The deal will also apply to retail tenants which have resumed business, Wilmes was quoted as saying. General shops were allowed to reopen on 11 May under an easing of lockdown measures in the grand duchy. However, restaurants remain closed to the public and can only operate a take-away or delivery service. Wilmes said that rents will only resume once restaurants reopen their doors.
According to a spokesperson, the city authority owns 46 commercial spaces, including 22 restaurants and 18 shops.
A handful of other communes introduced rent freezes on its commercial properties shortly after the start of lockdown measures on 16 March. Among them were Ettelbruck, Esch-sur-Alzette, Dudelange, Differdange, Hesperange, Bertrange and Käerjeng.
