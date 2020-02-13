Lux co-financing Latvian clean-up

Luxembourg has committed €1.2m to co-finance the clean-up of polluted soil on Latvia military sites.
Defence minister Henri Kox signed a memorandum of understanding in Brussels on Wednesday with Latvian counterpart Artis Pabriks.
It sees Luxembourg commit to co-finance the operation from 2020-2023. In 2017 Luxembourg cooperated in the construction of barracks for enhanced forward presence troops in Latvia.
According to the Latvian defence ministry, Latvia experienced significant pollution following the first and second world wars and through military objects remaining from the Soviet occupation. Other pollution has been observed in the form of high levels of oil products in soil and groundwater as a result of military activity.