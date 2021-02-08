10 things to do this week

Hear early music extravaganza

03.02.2021

Jordi Savall and the Concert des Nations promise to make a grand entrance with this homage to the Alain Corneau film, "Tous les Matins du Monde", recounting the life of composer Monsieur de ainte-Colo...

Lux co-production selected for Berlin International Film Festival

News Current affairs 08.02.2021 Lynn Feith
The film features Luxembourg actor Luc Feit in one of the lead roles. Photo: Samsa Film

The Samsa Film co-production was shot with the contribution of Luxembourg actors and technicians. 

Announcements of the films selected for the different categories of the 71st edition of the Berlin International Film Festival started on Monday. 

Mission Ulja Funk, a children’s fiction feature directed by Barbara Kronenberg and co-produced in Luxembourg by Samsa Film (Bernard Michaux) is one of the first films to be selected in competition in the "Generation KPlus" category.

Shot in Luxembourg at the end of 2019 with actor Luc Feit, in one of the main roles, and the contribution of many Luxembourg technicians, the film follows 12-year-old Ulja, passionate about astronomy, who embarks on a tumultuous journey across Eastern Europe  with a stolen hearse and her classmate to watch the impact of an asteroid. 

Due to the health crisis, this year’s Berlinale will be split into two parts. The competition and the market will take place partly online in March and public screenings will be held later in June. An international jury will see the films in Berlin and award the prizes, while the European Film Market will take place entirely online from 1 to 5 March. The winning films will then be presented to the public between 9 and 20 June as part of a special event.

