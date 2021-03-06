Lux co-production wins Berlin Golden Bear

The film was shot in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic
Photo: Silviu Ghetie for microFILM / Paul Thiltges Distributions
Romanian-Luxembourg co-production “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” won the top award at the Berlinale film festival on Friday.
Co-produced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, the film was awarded the Golden Bear trophy by an international jury, who said the film shows the “rare and essential quality of a lasting artwork. It captures on screen the very content and essence, the mind and body, the values and the raw flesh of our present moment in time. Of this very moment of human existence.”
Directed by Radu Jude, the contemporary satire sees a schoolteacher face scrutiny after a home sex video with her husband is posted online. Shot last year, the film sees protagonists wear masks and wander the streets of Bucharest under lockdown.
The filmmaker attacks social hypocrisy around slut-shaming and sexual hysteria, as people attacking the teacher find a homemade porn more obscene than nationalism, racism and anti-Semitism in society.
Jude in 2015 won the best director prize at the Berlin film festival for his film “Aferim!”.
The Luxembourg production partner, together with post-production companies Philophon and Espera Productions, worked on sound, special effects and image post-production. The Czech Republic and Croatia also contributed to the picture.
This marks the first time that a Luxembourg co-production wins the Golden Bear. Prime minister Xavier Bettel on Twitter congratulated the filmmakers.
Toutes mes félicitations à Paul Thiltges (@monnipoli), Adrien Chef et toutes les équipes d’avoir remporté l’Ours d’Or à la #berlinale71 avec leur coproduction! Cette prestigieuse récompense souligne la vivacité du secteur luxembourgeois de la production audiovisuelle! https://t.co/iG824ZgfwM
The international jury of former Golden Bear winners included Mohammad Rasoulof from Iran, Nadav Lapid from Israel, Adina Pintilie from Romania, Ildikó Enyedi from Hungary, Gianfranco Rosi from Italy and Jasmila Žbanić from Bosnia and Herzegovina.
“Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” will be shown during the Luxembourg City Film Festival in cinemas on 10 March and will also be able for viewing on the festival’s online platform.
Delano.lu uses cookies to save your preferences, manage advertisements, provide more relevant content based on your interests, and continually improve user experience. By continuing to navigate on this site, you agree to the use of these cookies. For more details, you can read our Privacy Policy.Close