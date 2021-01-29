Lux consumers are regaining confidence

Perspectives of Luxembourg households on their financial situation over the past 12 months as well as that of the country as a whole over the upcoming year are improving.
In its monthly consumer confidence survey, the Banque centrale de Luxembourg (BCL) recorded an increase throughout January 2021. The index stands at -7, 4 points higher than in December.
Four main areas make up the index whereby the anticipation of households regarding the general economic situation in Luxembourg is one of the two that are growing the most, by 8 points, to reach -14. On the other hand, their anticipation of their own financial situation remains stable at 0. Their perception of their financial situation over the past twelve months has, on the other hand, significantly improved to 3 (+8 points). But their intentions to make major purchases fell by 3 points to -18.
These statistics represent the differences between the weighted percentages of consumers who anticipate an improvement and the weighted percentages of consumers who anticipate a deterioration.
