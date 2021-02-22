Lux entertainer Fausti dead aged 80

Luxembourg musician, singer and entertainer Faustino Cima--better known as Fausti--has died aged 80, his family confirmed over the weekend.
Fausti was born in Luxembourg on 24 July 1940 and discovered his talent for music as a child, learning to play the violin and accordion and later adding guitar and the drums. He performed in numerous bands, for example playing the drums for Udo Jürgens when he won the Eurovision Song Contest for Austria in 1966.
He recorded numerous albums in German before releasing his first Luxembourgish record in 1983. Fausti was a popular performer at Luxembourg events, such as carnival parties and the Päischtcroisière cruise, but also television and other appearances.
Prime minister Xavier Bettel (DP) on Twitter commented: “We grew up with him and could always count on him to conjure up a smile on our face. Today we must say goodbye to Fausti. An incredible musician and very kind person has left us, the memory remains.”
The local legend featured in Andy Bausch's documentary Faustino One Man Show, a documentary about the entertainer’s life and career. The film played in cinemas, but its DVD release was marred by copyright disputes over several songs played in the film. A court decided the film had to be withdrawn from shelves.
Fausti is survived by his two sons. His death brings to an end a stage career spanning more than six decades. “I had a good life--and a lot of luck,” Fausti said marking his 80th birthday in 2020. His family on Saturday said he died peacefully.
One of his last appearances--on RTL television on 24 October --is available for replay online.