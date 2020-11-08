Lux experts say Biden victory could mean more multilateralism, more predictability

Democratic party candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been declared winners of the US presidential and vice presidential races. What will change for people in the grand duchy and the EU?
The greatest immediate difference could be a change of tone from the White House. Here’s a quick roundup of opinions Delano heard before Biden and Harris secured their electoral college votes.
Prior to the election results being announced, Robert Harmsen, a political science professor at the University of Luxembourg, said: “Luxembourg would be better served by Biden” being in the White House.
Speaking before election day, Randy Evans, the current US ambassador to Luxembourg, told Delano: “I think the impact on Luxembourg really will be less so than many other countries that might exist within Europe.”
David McKean, the previous US ambassador to Luxembourg, in a pre-election interview told Delano: “I think [former] vice president Biden recognises that we’re much stronger, we have a much greater ability to be economically successful, more successful in foreign policy, if we’re united.”
Cindy Tereba, director of international affairs at the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, noted that Biden “is much more in favour of multilateralism”, opening the door to improved transatlantic trade ties.
Georges Schmit, a former Luxembourg consul general and head of the Luxembourg Trade and Investment Office in San Francisco, said in early October: “I would hope for more predictable, less impulsive decision-making than we have now… It’s important for partners to have predictability about somebody else’s behaviour. That’s kind of hard right now.”
Donald Trump, the outgoing US president, was viewed by international allies as unpredictable. Pictured: Donald Trump is seen speaking with press outside the White House, 30 October 2020. Photo credit: White House/Tia Dufour
Earlier this week, David Schrieberg of VitalBriefing spoke about wider US political trends and looked ahead to the next four years during a Delano Live Chat.