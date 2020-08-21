10 things to do this week

Lux extends travel virus test to 72 hours

News Current affairs 21.08.2020 Delano staff
Non-EU nationals flying to Luxembourg from certain countries need to have a negative covid-19 test no older than 72 hours. Photo: Anthony Dehez/archives

Luxembourg has extended the validity period for negative covid tests which are compulsory for third country nationals travelling to Luxembourg.

Instead of 48 hours, the test results can be up to 72 hours old, the foreign affairs ministry announced on Friday. The tests apply to third country nationals aged 11 or over wishing to travel by air transport to Luxembourg from a non-EU country not included on the list below:

  •     Australia
  •     Canada
  •     China (subject to reciprocity at EU level)
  •     Georgia
  •     Japan
  •     New Zealand
  •     Rwanda
  •     South Korea
  •     Thailand
  •     Tunisia
  •     Uruguay

The temporary restrictions for other third-country nationals remain in place until 15 September 2020 inclusive. Family members of a citizen of the European Union, the United Kingdom, San Marino, Andorra, Monaco and the Vatican/Holy See, as well as of the other states parties to the agreement on the European Economic Area and of the Swiss Confederation with a right of residence in one of the above-mentioned member states are not affected by this measure.

