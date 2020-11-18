Lux falls in English proficiency index

The grand duchy fell two places, ranking 11th, in the 2020 English Proficiency Index put together by international education company EF.
However, although Luxembourg had to trade its 9th place from 2019 for a slightly lower ranking in 2020, the country still averages very high scores compared to the 100 countries and regions surveyed by the language course operator. EF therefore writes in its report that the grand duchy has “a very good command” of English, ranking it among the top group of its class with “very high skills” and a total score of 610 points. At a European level, Luxembourg ranks 10th out of 34.
In comparison with its neighbourghs, Luxembourg ranks ahead of France (28th) but behind Belgium (9th) and Germany (8th).
The title of English champion went to the Netherlands (652 points), followed by Denmark (632) and Finland (631).
EF also pointed out countries with very low proficiency in English, with Iraq and Tajikistan ranked lowest in this class.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and translated and edited for Delano.