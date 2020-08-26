Lux hosts 1st sanctioned international cricket tourney

The Luxembourg men’s national cricket team hosts its first-ever official international tournament, behind closed doors, in Walferdange this weekend.
According to a Luxembourg Cricket Federation press release:
“The grand duchy has previously hosted unofficial internationals, but this will be the first time a tournament recognised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) will be held here.”
Matches will be held 28-30 August under the faster-paced T20 format.
Luxembourg (currently ranked 58th worldwide in T20 cricket) will compete with the Czech Republic (ranked 53rd) and Belgium (63rd).
The grand duchy’s two cricket teams are, the Luxembourg federation stated, “both currently top of their respective leagues in the Belgian Cricket Federation tournament.”
Graham Cope, Luxembourg’s national team manager, told Emerging Cricket in an interview published on 20 August:
“Cricket may not be the number one sport in Luxembourg, but our world ranking for cricket is higher than other major sports such as football or basketball.”
In the grand duchy, cricket is mainly popular among non-native residents, he said. Cope told the site:
“We have around 300 registered players plus a women’s and juniors programme which are important parts of our development activity.”
This weekend’s tournament is not open to the public. The federation said:
“... national covid-related rules mean that only players and officials can be present at the ground, with their movements restricted to ensure adequate distancing. Supporters cannot attend.”