Lux households spent least on telecoms in 2018

Households in the grand duchy spent the smallest share of their budget on communications services in the EU.
1.3% of Luxembourg household expenses last year went to “postal services, telephone and telefax equipment and services,” according to Eurostat, the EU’s statistics bureau.
Low proportions were also recorded among households in the UK (1.6%) and in Denmark and Austria (both 1.9%).
Across the entire EU, the figure was 2.3% of household final consumption expenditure, said Eurostat.
The highest share were observed in Croatia (4%), Romania (4.1%), Greece (4.4%) and Bulgaria (4.8%).
Eurostat released the figures on 3 December.