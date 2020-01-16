10 things to do this week

14.01 - 21.01 2020
1

Win Reset tix

16.01.2020

The Reset jazz festival returns to Neimënster with a line-up featuring eight musicians from all over Europe. Delano has a pair of tickets to give away to Saturday’s jam session.

Lux housing up 11%, 3rd highest increase in EU

News Personal business 16.01.2020 Aaron Grunwald

Luxembourg property prices rose by double digits in the year to 30 September 2019, but that was not the highest rate in the EU.

Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, said the highest house price increases were recorded in Latvia (+13.5%), Slovakia (+1.5%), Luxembourg (+11.3%) and Portugal (+10.3%).

Gains between the third quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2019 were more modest in neighbouring Germany (+4.9%), Belgium (+3.9%) and France (3.3%). The EU average was 4.1%.

According to Eurostat:

“The House Price Index (HPI) measures the price changes of all residential properties purchased by households (flats, detached houses, terraced houses, etc.), both newly built and existing, independently of their final use and independently of their previous owners.”

Eurostat released the figures on 16 January.

