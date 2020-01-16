Lux housing up 11%, 3rd highest increase in EU

Luxembourg property prices rose by double digits in the year to 30 September 2019, but that was not the highest rate in the EU.
Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, said the highest house price increases were recorded in Latvia (+13.5%), Slovakia (+1.5%), Luxembourg (+11.3%) and Portugal (+10.3%).
Gains between the third quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2019 were more modest in neighbouring Germany (+4.9%), Belgium (+3.9%) and France (3.3%). The EU average was 4.1%.
According to Eurostat:
“The House Price Index (HPI) measures the price changes of all residential properties purchased by households (flats, detached houses, terraced houses, etc.), both newly built and existing, independently of their final use and independently of their previous owners.”
Eurostat released the figures on 16 January.