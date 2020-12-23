Lux housing prices above EU average

Housing costs for people in Luxembourg were 70.7% above the EU27 average in 2019, Eurostat said in an analysis of consumer prices.
The report by the EU’s statistics agency uses the EU27 average as its benchmark, with a value of 100. In comparison, Luxembourg price levels for housing were at 170.7 points, meaning they are 70.7% more expensive than the EU average.
Ireland topped the ranking with 182.3 points. Housing was cheapest in Bulgaria (37.2).
Life in Luxembourg was more expensive than across the EU in most categories:
- Communications: 48.7% higher than average
- Food: 25.3%
- Restaurants and hotels: 23.2%
- Recreation and culture: 17.1%
- Clothing and footwear: 7.9%
Luxembourg topped the list for most expensive furniture and carpets, costing 24.4% more than on average.
But prices in some areas were also below the EU average:
- Personal transport equipment: 3.1% lower than average
- Alcoholic beverages and tobacco: 3.5%
- Transport services: 22.3%