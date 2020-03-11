Lux infant mortality ratio in lowest EU quintile

Luxembourg reported the fifth worst infant mortality rate in the EU, a proportion more than two-and-a-half times greater than the best performer in the bloc.
In 2018, there were 4.3 deaths per 1,000 live births in the grand duchy, according to Eurostat.
The EU statistics agency said that placed Luxembourg ahead of only Romania (6 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2018), Bulgaria (5.8), Malta (5.6) and Slovakia (5.0).
Luxembourg was a bit behind Croatia (4.2) and also performed worse than Belgium, France and Poland (all 3.8). The lowest proportions were recorded in Cyprus (2.4), Finland (2.1) Sweden (2.0), Slovenia (1.7) and Estonia (1.6).
Across the EU27, the rate was 3.4, which means that “around 14,600 children died before reaching one year of age,” Eurostat said. The EU-wide rate declined from 6.6 in 1998 and 3.4 in 2008.
In Luxembourg, the rate rose sharply from 1.8 in 2008, but was still lower than the proportion recorded in 1998, which was 5.0.
Eurostat released the figures on 9 March.