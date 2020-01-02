Lux to launch medicinal and health products agency

Luxembourg is to launch its own agency for medicinal and health products in a bid to better avoid shortages and manage risks to public health.
The ALMPS was approved during the last day of parliamentary sessions before the winter break, on 20 December.
According to a health ministry statement, it will “make it possible to bring together competences in the field of medicines, medical devices and other health products (cosmetic products, food supplements, etc.) within a single entity, in the interest of public health”.
Health minister Étienne Schneider said: “The creation of a national medicines agency is all the more necessary as the challenges we face are major, particularly with regard to monitoring the quality and safety of medicines on the market, in order to prevent harmful, substandard or counterfeit medicines from reaching the public.”
According to the government, Luxembourg is one of the few European countries not to have an agency for medicinal and health products.
In addition to protecting public health, the ALMPs will also serve an economic role by promoting and encouraging investments in the biotechnology sector and attracting players to establish operations in Luxembourg.