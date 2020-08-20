10 things to do this week

Lux meat eaters pay second highest prices in EU

News Personal business 20.08.2020 Aaron Grunwald
Photo credit: Markus Spiske/Unsplash

Photo credit: Markus Spiske/Unsplash

Consumers in the grand duchy paid the second highest amount in the EU for meat last year.

Luxembourg shoppers forked over 41.4% more than the European average for meat and meat products in 2019, per Eurostat.

The EU statistics office said that only consumers in Austria dished out more for meat, 45.1% above the European average.

Carnivores in France (+31%), the Netherlands (+26.8%) and Belgium (+24.6%) also paid above average prices.

The lowest meat prices in the EU27 were recorded in Hungary (-24.7% below the European average), Lithuania (-28.9%), Bulgaria (-33.8%), Poland (-36.7%) and Romania (-37.3%).

Eurostat said its survey, released on 18 August, covered “beef and veal, pork, lamb, mutton and goat, poultry, other meats and edible offal, delicatessen and other meat preparations.”

