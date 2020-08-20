Lux meat eaters pay second highest prices in EU

Consumers in the grand duchy paid the second highest amount in the EU for meat last year.
Luxembourg shoppers forked over 41.4% more than the European average for meat and meat products in 2019, per Eurostat.
The EU statistics office said that only consumers in Austria dished out more for meat, 45.1% above the European average.
Carnivores in France (+31%), the Netherlands (+26.8%) and Belgium (+24.6%) also paid above average prices.
The lowest meat prices in the EU27 were recorded in Hungary (-24.7% below the European average), Lithuania (-28.9%), Bulgaria (-33.8%), Poland (-36.7%) and Romania (-37.3%).
Eurostat said its survey, released on 18 August, covered “beef and veal, pork, lamb, mutton and goat, poultry, other meats and edible offal, delicatessen and other meat preparations.”