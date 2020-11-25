Lux nationals in private sector jobs

Only one in five private sector workers in the grand duchy are Luxembourg nationals, statistics office Statec said in a report published on 24 November.
While Luxembourg nationals account for more than 90% of public sector jobs and three quarters of teaching positions, they are outnumbered in all other branches of the job market, according to Statec.
Cross-border workers, on the other hand, occupy more than 60% of industry jobs, and more than half of financial sector, IT, construction, science, retail, and administrative and support services jobs.
They make up for 45.5% of Luxembourg’s entire public and private sector workforce, compared to 27.8% of foreign nationals living in the grand duchy. Luxembourgers make up 26.7% of employees overall.
Despite making up the smallest portion of workers in the country, 65% of Luxembourg nationals work in high-paying jobs, compared to 42% of foreign residents and 37% of cross-border workers. And this even though they don’t hold better qualifications.
15% of Luxembourg employees have a Master’s degree or higher while 20% have graduated from a Bachelor’s programme or equivalent. This compares to 24% of foreign residents with a Master’s qualification in addition to 15% holding a Bachelor’s.
But foreign residents also account for the biggest proportion of low-educated workers, with 38% having achieved only primary or partial secondary education.