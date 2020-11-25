10 things to do this week

Lux nationals in private sector jobs

25.11.2020

Only one in five private sector workers in the grand duchy are Luxembourg nationals, statistics office Statec said in a report published on 24 November. 

While Luxembourg nationals account for more than 90% of public sector jobs and three quarters of teaching positions, they are outnumbered in all other branches of the job market, according to Statec.

Cross-border workers, on the other hand, occupy more than 60% of industry jobs, and more than half of financial sector, IT, construction, science, retail, and administrative and support services jobs.

They make up for 45.5% of Luxembourg’s entire public and private sector workforce, compared to 27.8% of foreign nationals living in the grand duchy. Luxembourgers make up 26.7% of employees overall.

Despite making up the smallest portion of workers in the country, 65% of Luxembourg nationals work in high-paying jobs, compared to 42% of foreign residents and 37% of cross-border workers. And this even though they don’t hold better qualifications.

15% of Luxembourg employees have a Master’s degree or higher while 20% have graduated from a Bachelor’s programme or equivalent. This compares to 24% of foreign residents with a Master’s qualification in addition to 15% holding a Bachelor’s.

But foreign residents also account for the biggest proportion of low-educated workers, with 38% having achieved only primary or partial secondary education.

