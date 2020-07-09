Lux passport is ticket to 188 jurisdictions: report

The grand duchy’s passport has gained one place in a global ranking, making it the 4th most useful passport in the world.
Luxembourg passports (along with those of Finland, Italy and Spain) provide visa-free entry to 188 jurisdictions, according to the “Henley Passport Index” released on 7 July.
Japan (with visa-free entry to 191 jurisdictions), Singapore (190) and Germany (189) topped the table. The passports providing the least visa-free entry were those of Syria (29), Iraq (28) and Afghanistan (26).
Luxembourg was in 5th place, with visa-free entry to 187 jurisdictions, in Henley’s January 2020 update.
Henley said the current ranking “does not take temporary travel bans into account”. If it had, the US would, due to the present EU travel ban, theoretically drop from 7th place to somewhere around the level of Mexico (25th) or Uruguay (28th).
The index is published by Henley & Partners, an immigration advisory firm for investors, using data from International Air Transport Association and its own research.