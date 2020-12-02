Lux plans racism study for 2021

Luxembourg’s parliament will commission a large-scale study surrounding racism and ethno-racial discrimination in the grand duchy, to help inform future policy.
The framework was presented by the family and integration minister working group on Wednesday following pressure from MPs to further probe the issue. The results are expected to be published by the end of 2021.
“The final objective of this study is to formulate recommendations for political orientations in order to better manage this issue,” parliament wrote in its website.
Almost half of Luxembourg’s resident population is composed of non-nationals, while the country relies on around 200,000 cross-border workers to support its workforce.
Having experienced several migratory waves in the past, the multicultural demography creates challenges. The survey, to be conducted with research centres Cefis and Liser, will offer a qualitative and quantitative analysis, to reflect the waves of immigration that Luxembourg has experienced. It will be deepened through interviews and focus groups in order to understand the experiences of individuals.
The quantitative approach will consist of an internet questionnaire with a large sample, constructed in a representative way using anonymised data from the IGSS and the RNPP (national register of natural persons) which will include the nationality and country of origin of individuals and their parents.
The announcement comes a day after Luxembourg’s centre for equal treatment published its latest discrimination survey results, which found one in five people were a victim of discrimination during the past three years, of which the majority of incidents related to nationality. The “Being Black in the EU” report published in 2019, by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), placed Luxembourg in second place for perceived racist harassment, and fourth place for racist violence by police.