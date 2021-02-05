Lux population not active enough

More than a third of Luxembourg’s population is not active enough, a global study on physical activity published this week said.
The Global Observatory for Physical Activity published 162 country profiles this week, with data on the grand duchy supplied by the Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH).
Around 61% of the population was identified as being physically active, with men slightly more active than women at 64% compared to 59%, respectively.
But in return, 39% of the population was found to be insufficiently active, LIH said in a statement. This is above the global average of around 30%.
At 5.1 hours of being seated every day on average, Luxembourg was also one of the most sedentary nations in the study, LIH said.
Physical inactivity contributed to 9.8% of deaths in Luxembourg in 2020, above the global average of 9%, according to the study. Globally, physical inactivity accounts for more than 5m deaths per year.