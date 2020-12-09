Lux researches receive prestigious Galien Prize

Two scientists from the Luxembourg Institute of Health have received the prestigious Galien Prize in Pharmacology.
The award recognises researchers working on “medical innovation with the power to change the human condition,” according to LIH.
Andy Chevigné and Martyna Szpakowska from the department of infection and immunity received the prize during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday in recognition of their efforts to advance molecular pharmacology by studying so-called “atypical chemokine receptors (ACKRs)” or “molecular switches”. Through their research during the past eight years Chevigné and Szpakowksa have been able to create Luxembourg’s first academic research laboratory for molecular pharmacology.
The Galien Prize in Pharmacology is traditionally awarded to researchers under the age of 40 working at an academic institution in Luxembourg or Belgium, but this edition marked the first time in 38 years that the prize went to scientists in the grand duchy.
"We are humbled and grateful to the jury for this unique opportunity. The Galien Prize is the highest accolade and development and competition was indeed very strong. I am therefore extremely proud of the work we have been able to accomplish so far. This achievement will give additional visibility and credibility to the research performed at LIH and in Luxembourg in general,” Chevigné said.
“Our goal is to perform research that can be translated into concrete applications with tangible benefits for patients. The award of the Prix Galien to our scientists is a confirmation of the success of our efforts in this direction,” said Markus Ollert, director of the LIH department of infection and immunity.