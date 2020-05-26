10 things to do this week

26.05 - 02.06 2020
1

Go out, responsibly

26.05.2020

Great news for the local Horeca sector means we can all enjoy socialising in public again.

Lux residents express preference for local products

News Number of the day 26.05.2020 Aaron Grunwald

Two out of three Luxembourg residents said they will give more support to local businesses in the wake of the covid-19 crisis.

In a recent opinion poll, released by ING on 20 May, 67% of respondents agreed with the statement:

“More than ever, I will give preference to Luxembourg products in order to support the domestic economy.”

The figure declined slightly, to 61%, among foreign nationals. The number dropped more significantly, to 55%, among 18 to 24 year olds. It rose to 75% for people aged 65 and over.

ING said that, overall, 25% were neutral and 7% disagreed with the sentiment.

The survey was conducted for ING, a bank, by TNS Ilres, a polling firm, which canvassed 500 inhabitants aged 18 and up between 27 April and 4 May.

ING TNS ILReS luxembourg economy shopping habits