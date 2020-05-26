Lux residents express preference for local products

Two out of three Luxembourg residents said they will give more support to local businesses in the wake of the covid-19 crisis.
In a recent opinion poll, released by ING on 20 May, 67% of respondents agreed with the statement:
“More than ever, I will give preference to Luxembourg products in order to support the domestic economy.”
The figure declined slightly, to 61%, among foreign nationals. The number dropped more significantly, to 55%, among 18 to 24 year olds. It rose to 75% for people aged 65 and over.
ING said that, overall, 25% were neutral and 7% disagreed with the sentiment.
The survey was conducted for ING, a bank, by TNS Ilres, a polling firm, which canvassed 500 inhabitants aged 18 and up between 27 April and 4 May.