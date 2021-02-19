Lux Scouts win EU citizen’s prize

The Scouting in Luxembourg federation is one of the winners of the 2020 European Citizen’s Prize for their support of elderly and vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the Scouts with the start of lockdown in March last year offered to run errands or go shopping for older people or those advised to self-isolate at home because they are at risk of becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus.
They also launched an initiative to make homemade masks, which were delivered to social and charitable organisations. Around 450 people sewed more than 40,600 masks.
Scouting in Luxembourg is the federation of two Luxembourg Scout associations, the FNEL and the LGS. They are receiving the European Citizen’s Prize together with 29 other winners from 25 EU countries.
Christophe Hansen (CSV), a member of the European Parliament for Luxembourg, nominated the group. Each MEP has the right to nominate an individual or organisation for the annual award.
A national jury decides on a shortlist--people and associations can also nominate themselves or others--with the winners then decided by a European Parliament jury. Applications for the 2021 award are open until 15 April.
Luxembourg’s two Scouting associations run more than 85 local groups involving 7,500 young people