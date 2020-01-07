Lux slides in passport power index

Luxembourg has been pushed down the Henley Passport Index, dropping to joint fifth place with Denmark and Spain.
Publishing its latest ranking based on International Air Transport Association visa-free travel data on Tuesday, Henley found that while Luxembourg had a visa-free or a visa-on-arrival score of 187, it was not enough to retain the third place ranking it received in 2019.
Japan occupied the top spot with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 191, followed by Singapore, 190, South Korea and Germany, 189, and Italy and Finland with 188.
The biggest improver was the UAE, which climbed 47 places over 10 years to reach eighteenth place in the ranking, with 171 destinations.
Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the index with 26 destinations.
Why is it important?
Dr Christian H Kaelin, chair of Henley and Partners and index founder, said that the ranking showed that countries that embrace global mobility for its citizens are thriving.
Furthermore, studies at the Syracuse University and University of Pittsburgh found a strongly positive correlation between travel freedom and other kinds of liberties, including economic, political and human.