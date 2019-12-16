Lux to stand for UN human rights seat

Luxembourg is making a bid for a seat on the UN human rights council for the period 2022-2024, human rights ambassador Marc Bichler said on Monday.
Speaking at a conference organised by the University of Luxembourg’s faculty of law, economics and finance, Bichler said that the government planned to launch a campaign for one of three vacant seat in the regional group that Luxembourg is part of. Already, Finland and Italy have presented candidates.
The elections would take place in October 2021 at the UN general assembly in New York where Luxembourg would need to win a majority.
Calling the current situation a “clean slate”, Bichler said that Luxembourg needed to prepare a “serious campaign” in case further countries decided to present as candidates, which he said would “make this election even more competitive”.
Bichler said that Luxembourg was an ideal candidate because it was among the few industrialised countries to have kept its promises in relation to international solidarity.
Bichler further added that Luxembourg’s case would be strengthened by its national action plan to strengthen and protect human rights within companies, within their direct activities but also their value chain. Last week, the Luxembourg government adopted a second action plan. The first report on this action plan dated 17 July 2019 can be viewed here in French.
“You can be sure we won’t forget to mention it in our campaign for the seat on the human rights council,” Bichler said.
Further reports on Luxembourg's status and activities related to UN human rights obligations can be viewed here.