Lux stock exchange appoints Julie Becker new CEO

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange has appointed Julie Becker its new CEO, starting April 2021.
Becker joined the stock exchange in 2013, was appointed to the company’s executive committee two years later and became deputy CEO in December 2019. She also founded the Luxembourg Green Exchange (LGX) in 2016. The LGX platform is dedicated solely to securities that are green, social or sustainable.
Outgoing CEO Robert Scharfe and Becker will work side by side over the coming months “to ensure a smooth transition,” LuxSE said in a statement.
Scharfe will be stepping down after nine years leading the Luxembourg Stock Exchange when Becker takes office on 21 April 2021. She will be the first woman to lead the organisation.
“Over the past seven years, Julie Becker has proven that she has the vision, competences, innovative spirit and leadership needed to steer the Luxembourg Stock Exchange successfully towards a bright future,” said Frank Wagener, chairman of the board of directors.
“I am confident that under her leadership, the Luxembourg Stock Exchange will thrive and further strengthen its position in the market and in the world,” he said.
The board also appointed Arnaud Delestienne to the executive committee as of 1 January 2021. Delestienne is director of capital international markets and joined LuxSE in September after 23 years at Clearstream.