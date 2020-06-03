Lux supports open development aid data scheme

Luxembourg’s government has joined the International Aid Transparency Initiative, a campaign to promote open reporting of how global development funds are spent.
“Luxembourg is strongly committed to generating reliable and open data on official development assistance channeled by itself and its national and international partners,” the foreign ministry said on 2 June.
The grand duchy became the 95th member of the initiative, which advocates for “enhanced and target-oriented aid effectiveness” and “improving the transparency of international resources to help achieve sustainable development.”
According to the foreign ministry:
“To date, IATI data covers spending on more than 1 million development projects undertaken by governments, multilateral organisations, non-governmental organisations and the private sector. This data is available, open and free to anyone in the world with internet access and supports improved coordination and effectiveness of development resources.”
The ministry said that Luxembourg contributes 1% of its gross national income towards global development, making it one of the few countries that meets the UN’s 0.7% GNI target for wealthier countries.