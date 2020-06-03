Lux supports open development aid data scheme

The grand duchy has signed up to the International Aid Transparency Initiative. Franz Fayot, the international development minister (LSAP), said in an announcement on Tuesday:

“Transparency and accountability are key factors in sustainable aid and development politics, quality and efficiency are as important as quantity of aid, in order to understand the precise impact of our interventions.”

Library picture: Franz Fayot is seen during a press conference, 22 May 2020. Photo credit: SIP / Emmanuel Claude