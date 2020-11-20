Lux unemployment rate remains stable

In its monthly report, jobs agency Adem recorded 17,971 job seekers at the end of October, up by 0.5% (95 people) compared to the previous month.
Compared to the same period in 2019 the number of jobseekers increased by 2,935 or 19.5% statistics showed.
However, compared to the previous year there were also 8.5% fewer job postings with 2,968 jobs advertised in October 2020.
The permanent unemployment rate was still high at 6,3% but below its peak of 7% in May and stable compared to September 2020.