Lux wind meets energy needs of 170,000

Luxembourg inaugurated its most powerful windfarm to date in Wincrange on Tuesday.
The seven turbines with a capacity of 3.3MW each are expected to generate up to 53GWh per year, sufficient to meet the energy demands of 30,000 people, according to the energy ministry.
Speaking at the inauguration, energy minister Claude Turmes (déi gréng) said that electricity generated through wind turbines grew 418% from 2008 to 2018, from 61 to 255 GWh.
In 2020, the production capacity is expected to reach 314 GWh, equivalent to the consumption of 170,000 people. The wind production target for 2020 was 239 GWh.
The next target is to generate 382 GWh annually by 2025 and 674 GWh by 2030 through wind energy.